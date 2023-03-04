Maisie Peters made a recent appearance on Australia’s Triple J to deliver a performance of Green Day’s “Basket Case” for their Like A Version series.

Compared to the original, Peters’ cover opens with a member of her band playing the violin and slows down the pacing to give a haunting-yet-captivating feeling of the 1994 song. However, by the second verse, the energy starts to pick back up, making it a truly fun watch.

Peters, who is currently touring as an opener for Ed Sheeran, revealed that her choice of song stemmed from her longtime love for the band, which she discovered as a tween. She is set to release her sophomore album, The Good Witch, in June.

“I wanted to do something slightly unexpected and Green Day were one of the first bands I discovered when I was 12. I loved that song, I loved ‘21 Guns’ and ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends.’ They were real pillars of my adolescence,” she said. “I loved the spirit of all of those Green Day songs. I loved the energy and the fire.”

Ahead of her performance, Peters noted that she pulled inspiration from folk, country, and The 1975’s song, “Part Of The Band,” to craft the sound of her take.

Check out Maisie Peters’ Green Day cover above.

