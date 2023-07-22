Maisie Peters is Uproxx’s July 2023 cover star, and she lit up when discussing her “The Band And I” track from her freshly released album, The Good Witch.

“Immortalized forever are all these little things. I literally describe exactly what we were all doing [in March 2022], and we all are still doing it,” the surging UK-bred pop star said, in part.

Peters’ lyricism is vivid, but her fans don’t just have to take her word for it anymore. The video for “The Band And I” arrived on Friday, July 21, and it’s loaded with endearing, camcorder-style footage.

Peters further explained its significance in an Instagram caption, which can be read below:

“last year, the band and i went on our first big american tour and i wrote a song about it <3 dom made all these tour diaries so i asked her if she’d want to edit her favourite footage + the best unseen stuff from it into a special music video for the song, and luckily for us all she’s on summer break from juliard [sp] so she was down and look how wonderful it came out :’) it just makes me so so excited for round 2 with the good witch north american tour that starts NEXT MONTH can u BELIEVE it – there are still some tickets left so make sure u get them asap (link in my bio!!!!) and come make new core memories with us all”

Peters’ headlining North American tour begins on August 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wraps on October 11 in Boston, Massachusetts. Sandwiched between, she will serve as an opener on Ed Sheeran’s North American leg of his Mathematics Tour — a role she also held last year across Europe, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Watch “The Band And I” video above, and see her forthcoming North American dates below.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.