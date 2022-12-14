Maluma was a special guest on the live finale of The Voice last night (December 13). The Colombian superstar performed his FIFA World Cup anthem “Tukoh Taka.” He also brought Colombia to the stage with his performance of “Junio.” Maluma was the sole Latin act last night among special guests that included Adam Lambert, OneRepublic, Breland, and Girl Named Tom.

Maluma proudly represented Colombia during his performance of the soaring love song. As he belted out the song, the stage lights were lit up in the colors of the Colombian flag. The single’s lyrics include “qué chimba,” which is slang from Colombia for “how amazing.” Judges Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani were dancing along to the performance.

For the second half of his performance, Maluma performed his part of “Tukoh Taka,” his FIFA World Cup anthem. Last month, he released the song as a duet with Nicki Minaj and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares. The stage turned into a futuristic club with Maluma leading the party. Bryce Leatherwood emerged as the winner of The Voice last night. That marked the ninth overall win for Blake Shelton’s team.

Back in September, he released the music video for “Junio,” which highlighted his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

Watch his performance on The Voice above.