Not every late night talk show musical guest is worthy enough to also sit down for a conversation with the host. Maren Morris is a big deal, though, so she made it happen on last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers: She performed “The Bones” and also chatted with Meyers for a few minutes, revealing that she tried (and failed) to get on American Idol.

In fact, Morris said she tried out for “everything you can think of,” listing off American Idol, The Voice, America’s Got Talent, and even Star Search. She spoke about her experience auditioning for American Idol when she was 17 years old, saying that early on in the process, she sang for “a 20-year-old producer who probably has no music cred” before getting cut.

She also talked about earning the most nominations (six of them) at this year’s CMA Awards, and later discussed what it was like winning her first Grammy, as her single “My Church” took home to award for Best Country Solo Performance in 2017. She remembered “walking past Blue Ivy Carter,” and said that being on stage was “very surreal, but it felt very validating,” adding, “For the rest of your career, you get to say you’re this Grammy-winning artist.”

Watch Morris perform “The Bones” and chat with Meyers above, and revisit our review of Girl here.