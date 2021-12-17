Last month, Britney Spears called out Christina Aguilera for not speaking out against Spears’ conservatorship. One of Spears’ contemporaries who did have her back, though, is Mariah Carey, who says that one point during Spears’ conservatorship troubles, she reached out, given that she had some related experiences in her life.

In a new NME feature, Carey says:

“I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.’ I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours. He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up — which it is. You’ve got to be a giving person. It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Elsewhere in the piece, she spoke about how she came to record her classic album Merry Christmas, saying, “Someone smarter than myself suggested I do a Christmas album as a young, young girl and I was like, ‘Hmm – doesn’t that happen later in life?’ And then I said, ‘But you know what? I love Christmas!'”

