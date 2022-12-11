Mariah Carey November 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Mariah Carey Brought Out A Special Guest At Her Toronto Christmas Show: Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Monroe

Mariah Carey doesn’t share the spotlight in December. But the “Queen of Christmas” (regardless of what the US Trademark Office says) made an exception during the first of two Merry Christmas To All! concerts at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday night, December 9. Carey brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, to sing a duet of “Away In A Manger.”

“This is our first duet,” Carey told the audience, according to Billboard. The record-breaking chart-topper also called Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, “the greatest gift ever” and shared that she and Monroe had been practicing their “Away In A Manger” duet “for a minute.”

Carey initially scheduled two one-off Merry Christmas To All! concerts at Scotiabank Arena and New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 11 and December 13, respectively, but fan demand led to two added dates: Saturday’s show in Toronto and December 16 in New York.

Carey’s two-hour CBS Special of the same name will be filmed at Madison Square Garden on December 13 and later air on December 20.

Carey brought along Monroe and Moroccan, nicknamed “Roc and Roe,” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in early November. She teased a potential collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown and foreshadowed what fans can expect from Merry Christmas To All!

“Expect the unexpected. I don’t know, darling. …I realized that the best thing I could do is just talk to the fans, be with the fans, sing to the fans, with them, and it’s an inclusive experience,” Carey told Fallon. “It’s so fun. The last time we did Madison Square Garden was pre-COVID [in] 2019. The most fun I ever had doing a show because it snows. I don’t want to give it away. I don’t want to give it away. But it’s festive.”

After Monroe’s surprise appearance in Toronto, one can only imagine what Carey will do at MSG.

