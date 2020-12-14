Almost exactly on this date in 2019 (December 16, to be precise), it was revealed that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has risen to the top of the Hot 100 chart for the first time, 25 years after its initial release. It has looked like that would happen again this year, as the classic had climbed back up to No. 2 on the Hot 100 last week. Now, it’s official: “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is once again No. 1, as it tops the chart dated December 19.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has tied the record for the holiday song with the most time spent at No. 1 on the Hot 100, joining The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song.” Additionally, she and Rihanna are now the only two artists ever to have seven songs spend at least four weeks at No. 1. As for Carey’s new holiday single, “Oh Santa” with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, that debuts at No. 76 on this week’s chart.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Dec. 19, 2020) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 14, 2020

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" ties the record for the longest-leading holiday song at No. 1 on the #Hot100 of all time, with The Chipmunks's "The Chipmunk Song," with David Seville. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 14, 2020

.@MariahCarey joins @rihanna as the only artists in history with seven songs to spend at least four weeks at No. 1 on the #Hot100. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 14, 2020

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is actually one of five holiday songs in the top 10 this week: Joining it are Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” at No. 3, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 5, Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” at No. 6, and José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” at No. 10.

This news arrives shortly after it was revealed that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is also No. 1 in the UK, a feat it pulled off for the first time this year.