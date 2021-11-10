Mark Ronson Once Shazamed His Own Song After Forgetting He Made It

Mark Ronson has been one of the most in-demand producers of the past decade-plus, as he’s worked with everybody from Bruno Mars to Miley Cyrus to Kacey Musgraves. He’s made a lot of music in his day, so it’d be understandable if he didn’t have a perfect memory of all of his work. Indeed, that seems to be the case based on a funny story he told on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night.

Ronson, who was on the show to promote his Fader Uncovered podcast, told Meyers that he liked a song he heard in an airport, so he used the Shazam app on his phone to identify it only to discover it was actually a track he had a hand in making:

“I was in the airport, actually, and I heard this song playing [while I was] far from the speaker, like some duty-free… I was in the whiskey store at 7 in the morning in [London’s Heathrow Airport]. I was like, ‘Oh that’s cool.’ I was like, ‘Those drums sound cool,’ because I always hear drums. If the drums have a good sound, I want to hear the song. I ended up Shazaming it and I looked and I was like, ‘Oh, I made that.’ It wasn’t so amazing, but I was like, that’s so funny. ‘I wonder who did the drums on this song,’ and I forgot that I had done that song.”

Check out the full interview above.

