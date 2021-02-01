A few months ago, one of music’s biggest power couples got engaged: In October, Blake Shelton revealed that he proposed to Gwen Stefani and she said yes, tweeting, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” So now, the pair has a wedding to plan, and Miley Cyrus may have saved them a step by offering to be their wedding singer.

The exchange started with Cyrus tweeting a clip of herself performing “Prisoner” during her recent Tiny Desk concert, which prompted Stefani to respond, “talented geeezzzz.” Cyrus quote-tweeted that and added, “When my hero’s tweet me I get horny,” to which Stefani replied, “omg your crazy!! blushing.” That’s when Cyrus made her offer, tweeting, “ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!”

talented geeezzzz😳 gx — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) January 31, 2021

When my hero’s tweet me I get horny. https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! 💗🥰 https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

For the record, Stefani neither accepted nor declined the proposition, as she responded with a grateful but non-committal “thanks puppy.”

thanks puppy ❤️🐶 gx 😘 https://t.co/8s2X6BC6bD — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 1, 2021

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Cyrus’ offer got the go-ahead from Shelton, though, as he has a history of being involved in friends’ ceremonies: In 2019, he officiated a wedding between fellow country star Trace Adkins and actress Victoria Pratt.