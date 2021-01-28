The Tiny Desk concert series has looked different over the past year, most notably in the fact that performance haven’t taken place on the classic set (save for Billie Eilish and Finneas’, sort of). Now, another major pop star has participated in the series, and this time, it’s Miley Cyrus.

Her three-song set featured a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” along with Plastic Hearts highlights “Golden G-String” and “Prisoner.” From her miniature bedroom set, she began with “Fade Into You, accompanied by an off-camera band. For “Prisoner,” Cyrus left her miniature set, which turned out to be just a box on a stage, and joined her band for the song.

Meanwhile, Cyrus just revealed that she will be performing at the TikTok Tailgate, a Super Bowl pre-game event that the NFL describes as “the NFL’s pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who have been invited to attend SBLV.” Cyrus wrote of the event, “SUPER BOWL LV!!! I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country! Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @TikTok! #SBLV Been working my ass off on this set list! I think you’re gonna DIG IT!”

.@mileycyrus will be at Super Bowl LV to perform at the first-ever #TikTokTailgate – the NFL’s pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who have been invited to attend #SBLV Join the tailgate FEB 7 at 2:30 PM ET on @tiktok_us & @CBS! pic.twitter.com/oMkQnnwBEM — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2021

Watch Cyrus’ Tiny Desk performance above.