Country music star Morgan Wallen has found himself in a steady mix of career success and controversy. While the singer’s chart placement remains strong, the same can not be said about his touring schedule. However, after taking some time off the road for vocal rest, it seemed like everything had worked itself out.

But yesterday (August 31), as Wallen was showing off his vocal runs during his show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, concertgoers’ bathroom emergencies show how escalated into a full-on porta potty brawl. In clips captured by fans, several attendees were involved in a fight that was equally parts gross and entertaining.

Porta potty brawl in Pittsburgh at Morgan Wallen concert (via @barstoolsports) pic.twitter.com/GoMjYPsJ3m — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 1, 2023

A woman claiming to be involved in the brawl spoke with Barstool’s Dave Portnoy about what led to the fight. The now-social media dubbed Blonde Assassin explained that it all started from her accidentally jumping the line for the bathroom. “I didn’t realize that I cut in front of this girl to use the bathroom, and my mom was standing in front of the [porta potty] door,” said the woman.

She then added, “[When] I walked out and saw two girls ganging up on my mom, I just did what I think any daughter would’ve done, I just beat the f*ck out of them.”

Davey Kronkite Sits Down With the Blonde Assassin from the Porta Potty Brawlhttps://t.co/1WTXUBu5lo https://t.co/dNlm8p2LnI pic.twitter.com/SBC01ejQQO — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 1, 2023

Billboard reports that according to a representative from Pittsburgh’s department of public safety, no arrests were made, but there were “plenty of ejections for intoxication” and that “the parties involved in the incident dispersed” before police learned about the incident.

If this wasn’t already on your list of greatest concert experience fears, it should be.