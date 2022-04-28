Ahead of Neneh Cherry‘s upcoming compilation album, The Versions, Sia has delivered her updated version of Cherry’s classic, “Manchild.” On her cover, Sia delivers her powerful vocals as she reels over a man who is falling short. The reimagination comes with an ’80s-inspired synth-and-drum beat, giving it a spirit similar to that encompassed by Cherry’s Raw Like Sushi era.

“Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” said Sia in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one day we would meet. When I was struggling with my mental health in my early twenties, I somehow ended up in their house being taken care of as if I was one of their own children. I called her husband during a suicide attempt, who had been mentoring me as an incredible music producer, and they gave me all the love I could have dreamt of. I owe them a huge thanks and would sing ‘a-b-c’ for them if they asked.”

Sia’s cover will be included on Cherry’s upcoming album, The Versions, which will contain remixes, covers, and reimaginations of some of Cherry’s biggest songs. Also on The Versions is Robyn and Mapei’s reworked “Buffalo Stance.”

Check out “Manchild” above and The Versions‘ cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Buffalo Stance” Feat. Robyn & Mapei

2. “Manchild” Feat. Sia

3. “Woman” Feat. Anohni

4. “Buddy X” Feat. Greentea Peng

5. “Kootchi” Feat. Jamila Woods

6. “Sassy” Feat. Tyson

7. “Heart” Feat. Sudan Archives

8. “Kisses On The Wind” Feat. Seinabo Sey

9. “Manchild” Feat. Kelsey Lu

10. “Buddy X (Honey Dijon Remix)”

The Versions is out 6/10 via Republic. Pre-save it here.