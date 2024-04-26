NewJeans is coming off a pretty terrific 2023, as the group’s six-track project Get Up became their first No. 1 release on the Billboard 200 chart (and it made it onto the 2023 Uproxx Music Critics Poll). Now they’re looking to bring that energy into 2024 with their upcoming double single How Sweet. The release features the songs “How Sweet” and “Bubble Gum,” and the group just shared a fresh video for the latter track today (April 26).

The clip sees the group members enjoying fun times together in a variety of environments, whether they’re riding bikes outside or being silly indoors. As for the song itself, it’s a delightful bit of airy pop that’ll be the perfect soundtrack for upcoming summer days.

After the How Sweet release on May 24, the group plans to unveil another double single on June 21, details of which are forthcoming.

Meanwhile, the group has recently been embroiled in some legal drama. It was reported earlier this month that NewJeans is attempting to take legal action against an anonymous YouTube user who has shared “false and defamatory videos” about the group. However, they’re unable to do so without the person’s identity, so they have been trying to get Google to reveal that to them.

Watch the “Bubble Gum” video above.