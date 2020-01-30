The Super Bowl is annually one of the most-viewed television events, but not all of the millions of people who watch are necessarily football fans. For some, watching the game is a social thing to do. Some people are there for the commercials, and others are really only interested in the musical performances. Now the NFL is catering to the latter demographic by announcing the release of a visual live album, Super Bowl LIV Live.

The album will feature every performance from the big game, including Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show, Demi Lovato’s singing of the national anthem, and Yolanda Adams’ performance of “America The Beautiful,” for which she will be joined by the Children’s Voice Chorus.

The album will be available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Tidal. Some of the proceeds from Lovato’s and Adams’ performances will go towards the NFL’s Inspire Change grant program, which works with the Players Coalition to support programs and initiatives that focus on education and economic development, community and police relations, and criminal justice reform.

Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s EVP and Chief Media & Business Officer, says of the release, “With the abundance of technology in today’s world, it was extremely important to us that we are able to share the ground-breaking Super Bowl performances with our fans across the globe after they occur. This visual and audio album is the first of its kind and will allow fans to experience the greatness of the artists’ performance on Super Bowl Sunday at their fingertips and across multiple platforms anytime they choose so. We are happy to continue the way we enhance the fan experience for NFL fans everywhere.”

Super Bowl LIV Live is out 02/02. Pre-save it here.