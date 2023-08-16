In June, The Jonas Brothers served as Uproxx cover stars. Joe, Kevin, and Nick reflected on their formative years and looked forward to The Tour, which kicked off with back-to-back sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium last weekend.

“We learned to laugh at some of the moments when we were taking ourselves too seriously or at comedians making fun of us. Now, we love it,” Joe Jonas said, around the release of The Album.

The Jonas Brothers have likely already giggled at Nick stumbling backward into a gaping hole in the stage during their The Tour stop at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday, August 15. Nick was busy singing “Sail Away” while a small section of the stage was opening up behind him. When he started walking backward to rejoin Joe and Kevin in the middle of the stage, he fell into the hole but immediately popped up without missing a beat.

The show doubled as a birthday party for Joe, who turned 34 on Tuesday.

“Can’t thank all of you enough for all the love you showed me last night for my birthday,” Joe wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel. “From the signs, to bday hats, a cake from my brothers, and DJ CRAZY TIMES?? Wow. Can’t wait to get back out there for round 2 tonight!!!”

Nick also posted an Instagram carousel, choosing to focus on Joe’s birthday rather than his brief stumble.

The Tour will return to Boston’s TD Garden on Wednesday, August 16. Last month, the brothers announced 54 additional dates across their North American, European, Australian, and New Zealand legs. The Tour will stretch into June 2024. See all of the dates here.