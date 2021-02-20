Almost five years after his last appearance, Nick Jonas is returning to the Saturday Night Live stage in an upcoming episode. On February 27, the singer will serve as both the host as the musical guest for the show. Jonas shared the news in a post on Twitter where he wrote, “A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!!”

This will be the second time the singer appeared on the show as a musical guest, with the first time coming in 2016 after he released his third solo album, Last Year Was Complicated. According to Vulture, Nick will also promote his upcoming “Spaceman” single, which arrives two days before the episode.

A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th! pic.twitter.com/V318MLVQqF — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 20, 2021

The song will be the singer’s first release single since 2018’s “Right Now” with Robin Schulz. It’s unknown if the track will lead to a new album, but if it does, it will be his first full-length effort since Last Year Was Complicated. The lengthy break between solo albums can be credited to the Jonas Brothers reunion in 2019, which resulted in their Happiness Begins project. The group later promised their sixth album would arrive “sooner thank you might think.” Nick also appeared on season 18 of The Voice as a coach and is set to reassume that position on the show’s upcoming twentieth episode.

The announcement from SNL comes after the show revealed Bad Bunny will be the musical guest for their February 20 episode.