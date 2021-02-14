The last 12 months have been an amazing time to be a Bad Bunny fan and it’s about to get better. The Latin superstar has just been signed on as a musical guest for next week’s Saturday Night Live episode. The announcement was made during the February 13 episode which was hosted by Regina King. As for next week’s show, Bad Bunny will appear alongside Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, who will host the episode.

Next week!!! pic.twitter.com/E8CfDpjH0u — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 14, 2021

The announcement comes after he was spotted at WWE’s Royal Rumble to give an energetic performance of “Booker T” with the wrestling legend himself. Bad Bunny and Booker T also joined forces for the song’s music video just a few weeks prior to his WWE performance. If that wasn’t enough, he also took out The Miz from the top rope during the Royal Rumble.

Elsewhere in the last 12 months, Bad Bunny dropped three albums: Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana, Las Que No Iban A Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana became Spotify’s most globally streamed album of 2020 and El Último Tour Del Mundo debuted at No. 1 on the album charts at its November release, making it the first all-Spanish-language album to do so.

