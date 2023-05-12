Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the best celebrity couples and it turns out they have quite the origin story. In the Thursday (May 11) episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that the first time the Jonas brother saw her in person was when watching her win the Miss World pageant in 2000.

“My mother-in-law was like, ‘I remember watching you when you won,'” Priyanka said. “She was like, ‘I remember it so clearly, because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at seven years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at eight or nine,’ and she said, ‘I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.’ — my father-in-law — ‘loves watching pageants and he was watching it and Nick came down and watched you win.'”

The pageant was held on November 30, 2000, so at the time, Jonas was 8 years old and Chopra was 18.

She also recently revealed that he uses his songwriting skills to woo her. “[Nick] plays this song and uses words and phrases that are very me and phrases that I’ve used. I didn’t want to presume it, so I didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s an awesome song.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, does it sound familiar?’ And I was like, ‘A few words.’ He’s like, ‘Well, I wrote this for you,’” she said. She added, “This is what sealed the deal.”

