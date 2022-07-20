Nickelodeon has long had a strong connection to music. Successful artists like Ariana Grande and Nick Cannon got their starts on the network, and Nick regularly gets top-tier performers to take the stage at the Kids’ Choice Awards, like Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow did a few months ago. Now, they’re getting into the music festival game: Yesterday, they announced NickFest, their first-ever music festival.

The inaugural edition is set to go down on October 22 and 23 at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl and tickets are set to go on sale on July 26 at 10 a.m. PT. The event will feature headlining performances from The Kid Laroi and Monsta X. Other highlights from the lineup across its three stages include Beabadoobee, Kyle, 24kGoldn, Joshua Bassett, G Flip, and Alec Benjamin.

Beyond the music, there are also set to be “special experiences” featuring some of the network’s hottest current franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Loud House. On top of that, there will also be “appearances by” beloved Nick characters past and present, like SpongeBob‘s Patrick Star, Chuckie Finster and Tommy Pickles from Rugrats, Cosmo and Wanda from The Fairly Odd-Parents, Dora The Explorer, Avatar Aang from Avatar, and others.

The NickFest website describes the event, “NickFest is the messiest music festival ever. A 2-day extravaganza of music’s biggest acts, Nickelodeon characters and stars IRL, family-friendly activities and experiences, exceptional food, and a ridiculous amount of slime. Lovers of Nick nostalgia will be in heaven. Kids will have a blast. And moms and dads will earn the most ‘cool parent’ points allowed by law. Whether you’re 5 or 105 — get ready to let your Nick flag fly!”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.