Fivio Foreign hasn’t let up on letting his presence be felt this year, joining The Kid Laroi for their new track “Paris To Tokyo.” The track samples Far East Movement and Ryan Tedder’s “Rocketeer,” but adds a drill music spin. The two rap as fast cars swerve around them, party in the club, and reflect on their experiences with women. The track is a quick sprint but features both doing what they do best.

It has been an active year for Fivio Foreign both on his personal end and in terms of features. His debut album B.I.B.L.E was released in April of this year, boasting features from Kanye West, Ne-Yo, Quavo, Chloe, Coi Leray and more. He has also added verses to records like Chris Brown’s “C.A.B (Catch A Body),” Nicki Minaj’s “We Go Up,” and the late King Von’s “Straight To It.” Though the 32-year-old burst onto the scene back in 2019 with “Big Drip,” there has been a strong air of elevation since his feature verse on Ye’s “Off The Grid” from the 2021 LP Donda.

As for The Kid Laroi, his sole individual release of 2022 came with April’s “Thousand Miles,” in addition to appearing on “Wasting Angels” from Post Malone’s June release Twelve Carat Toothache. Understandably, he may have needed a slight break after a major 2021 centered around his hits “Stay” and “Without You” which appeared on F*ck Love 3+: Over You also from that year.

Check out Fivio Foreign and The Kid Laroi’s “Paris To Tokyo” above.