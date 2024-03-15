Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo made headlines after posts went viral online about how the abortion rights groups who appear at her concerts were handing out emergency contraceptives and condoms. However, according to Rolling Stone, the attention after Rodrigo’s St. Louis show caused her team to no longer allow those items to be handed to concertgoers going forward.

Rodrigo’s team according to Variety, will be reportedly shutting this down because “children are present at the concerts.”

The Missouri Abortion Fund was invited as the local group to Rodrigo’s show, but clarified that they were the ones who chose to pass the items out — rather than coming from Rodrigo herself.

“While we are disappointed to learn that other abortion funds will not get the same opportunity to do the same, we are encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response,” Robin Frisella, Missouri Abortion Fund’s Community Engagement Director, told the outlet about the move. “We can’t speak to why this decision was made, but we hope this conversation highlights the work being done by abortion funds every day in states across the country. We stand by our decision to hand out EC and will be increasing our efforts to provide this to our community.”

For those going to a future Guts World Tour stop, the abortion rights groups will still be there — but purely for informational purposes.