As a child actor and recent hit maker who was briefly the subject of a media-fueled scandal over a teen love triangle, Olivia Rodrigo knows all too well what it’s like to exist in the public eye as a teenager. That’s why she’s expressed her support of the #FreeBritney movement, an online social media campaign to release the pop singer from her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Rodrigo applauded all the developments in Spears’ legal battles in a recent interview with Teen Vogue, which took place just before Spears’ father was removed as her co-conservator. “I’m so excited to see her making leeway in her case,” Rodrigo said. “I think it’s a step in the right direction. I’m so happy that Britney’s case is getting so much attention, and I just hope that she gets all the justice she deserves and lives the best life she possibly can.”

The singer continued to note the pressures place on young women in the spotlight. “It’s one example of this culture that so often tears down women in the spotlight for sport,” she said. “As a society we definitely have to reexamine the way we treat women in the entertainment industry, and not just for ourselves — it’s unhealthy for young girls to be looking at all that stuff in the media. It paints a bad picture.”

It’s not the first time Rodrigo has showed her support of Spears. In the recent video alongside her track “Brutal,” Rodrigo poses the question: “Who am I if not exploited?” She asks this while sporting the same Roberto Cavalli dress that Spears wore to the 2003 American Music Awards, an ice blue Tinkerbell-inspired look adorned with sequins.

