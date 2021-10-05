Britney Spears has been on a rollercoaster. Not just for the last few months as she battles it out in court with her father and the corrupt legal team who allegedly orchestrated her abusive conservatorship, but for the last thirteen years where her situation seemed dire and permanent. It was her fans rallying together to create the #FreeBritney movement — which kicked off amateur, and then professional — investigations into her predicament, and after years of not quite knowing what was happening, or if their work mattered, those loyal few are finally getting gratitude straight from the source.

On Twitter today, Britney let her #FreeBritney fans know that she credits her newfound freedom directly to them.

“#FreeBritney movement… I have no words… because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship…. my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it…”

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

She’s not completely out of the conservatorship yet, but a landmark decision last week to suspend her father from the proceedings means that dissolution of the system is likely the next step. Meanwhile, she got engaged, and then went on vacation and posted nudes to celebrate. Frankly I can’t think of a better way to acknowledge the shift in control and begin to come to terms with having her life back. As long as she’s also focusing on the fact that she’s got a lot of healing to do.