Back in January, Rodrigo took to her social media pages to tease what would be up for grabs, which included an adorable butterfly tote, a customized denim jacket, and more. So, if you were lucky enough to secure tickets, how much money should you bring to take something special home with you? Continue below for merch pricing details, the complete tour schedule, and the poster.

After months of teasing and expansions, today (February 23), Olivia Rodrigo will finally hit the road for her most ambitious tour to date. Palm Spring, California fans are ready to experience the Guts World Tour when it stops at Acrisure Arena. While the “ Vampire ” singer is set to change out the 77-date run’s special guests (The Breeders, PinkPantheress , Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf ), the element etched in stone is the official merch.

How Much Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour Merch?

No tour is complete without its own set of memorabilia. So, how much is Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour merch? Well, that depends on your point of purchase. The options on the singer’s official website are abundant, but the prices reflect that (ranging from $25 to $140).

However, according to one of Rodrigo’s top fan pages, there are a host of more affordable options that will be made available in person during each stop of the tour. See the complete list below (sorted by price).

Face Gems – $10

Sticker Sheet – $10

Light Up Star – $15

Bandaids – $15

Charm Bracelet – $40

Purple GUTS world tour tee (C) – $45

Tan Star Tee (D) – $45

Black ‘spill ur GUTS live on tour’ star clutter tee (E) – $45

Red Tank (A)- $45

Fitted Tan Mouth Tee (B) – $45

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour dates

02/23 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena ~

02/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ~

02/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ~

02/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~

03/01 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ~

03/02 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ~

03/05 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ~

03/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ~

03/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ~

03/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ~

03/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ~

03/13 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ~

03/15 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ~

03/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ~

03/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ~

03/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ~

03/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ~

03/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ~

03/26 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre ~

03/27 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre ~

03/29 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena ~

03/30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena ~

04/01 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden ~

04/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden ~

04/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

04/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

04/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

04/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

04/30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena =

05/01 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena =

05/03 — Manchester, England @ Co-op Live =

05/04 — Manchester, England @ Co-op Live =

05/07 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro =

05/08 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro =

05/10 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena =

05/11 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena =

05/14 — London, England @ The O2/2024 — =

05/15 — London, England @ The O2/2024 — =

05/17 — London, England @ The O2/2024 — =

05/18 — London, England @ The O2/2024 — =

05/22 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis =

05/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome =

05/25 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome =

05/28 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum =

05/30 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena =

06/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena =

06/04 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena =

06/05 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle =

06/07 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle =

06/09 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena =

06/11 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion =

06/12 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena =

06/14 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena =

06/15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena =

06/18 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi =

06/20 — Madrid, Spain @ WizInk Center =

06/22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena =

07/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

07/20 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena ^

07/23 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

07/24 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena ^

07/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

07/27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center ^

07/30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

07/31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center ^

08/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

08/03 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

08/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

08/07 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

08/09 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena ^

08/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum +

08/14 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum +

08/16 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum +

08/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum +

+ with The Breeders

^ with PinkPantheress

~ with Chappell Roan

= with Remi Wolf