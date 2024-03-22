Pop

Olivia Rodrigo Slays The Competition At A Beauty Pageant In Her ‘Obsessed’ Video

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t done spilling her guts. Tonight (March 22), just six months after sharing her sophomore album Guts, the pop hitmaker has shared its deluxe edition, Guts: Spilled. On the deluxe edition is an angsty track called “Obsessed,” which has previously appeared on limited pressings of the original Guts edition.

“Obsessed” tells the story of a jealous Rodrigo, who is fixated on the ex of her current boyfriend.

“I’m so obsessed with your ex / I know she’s been asleep on my side of your bed / And I can feel it / I’m starin’ at her like I wanna get hurt / And I remember / Every detail you have ever told me, so be careful, baby / I’m so obsessed with your ex,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

While some fans may have been in possession of “Obsessed” for a while now — depending on which edition of the standard Guts album they purchased — Rodrigo shared the song’s accompanying visual.

In the video, Rodrigo finds herself in a pageant full of potential contenders, each of which wearing their remarkable qualities on a sash. But through this brutal competition, she finds a way to steal the show.

You can see the video for “Obsessed” above.

Guts: Spilled is out now via Geffen. Find more information here.

