Olivia Rodrigo Says She’ll See Joe Biden ‘At The White House’ In An Instagram Interaction About Vaccines

As one of 2021’s breakout stars, “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo has quickly become one of the leading voices of her generation. As the number of vaccine shots being administered in the US has begun to dwindle, President Biden is trying to appeal to the younger crowd — and Rodrigo has given him her commitment to helping.

To get his message out to the youth, Biden decided to take to social media. Biden shared a photo of him as a young man on the POTUS Instagram account Tuesday, a post that many commenters were labeling a “thirst trap.” The President wrote, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Of the commenters, Rodrigo was one of the first young celebrities to voice her support. “i’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!” Rodrigo wrote. The president saw Rodrigo’s comment and said: “You bet!”

Rodrigo is actually set to meet with Biden at the White House on Wednesday, according to CNBC. She’ll sit down with Biden and chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, where she’ll star in promotional videos urging young people to protect themselves against COVID with vaccines. Rodrigo will share the videos on social media in hopes of influencing her millions of followers to get their shots.

