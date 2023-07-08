It’s a strange time for touring artists right now. These days, anytime an artist takes the stage, they assume the risk of having objects like a phone or a water bottle thrown their way. That, or fans handing them unusual objects.

Pink, who is currently on her Summer Carnival Tour has already had a fan hand her a wheel of cheese, and another fan hand her the ashes of their dead mother. But luckily, Pink was able to have a brief moment to enjoy herself — and a sweet snack during her show in Austria this past Thursday (July 6).

At her Vienna show, Pink began singing a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.” Though, it appears she caught a case of nerves. After singing a short introduction, she paused her cover.

“Sh*t,” she said, “I knew this wouldn’t be a good night for this.”

She went back to performing the song, but paused once again, hoping that a snack would do the trick.

“I’m gonna eat my damn chocolate,” she said. “I can’t concentrate.”

While her fans cheered her on as she at the chocolate, she was still very nervous, and told the audience, “If you guys could just make out with each other and not look at me, I think this would go better.”

She then performed the cover from the beginning. After the show, shared a video of the performance to her personal Twitter account.

“Leave it to me to really f*ck up a beautiful song,” she said.

Leave it to me to really f*ck up a beautiful song 😂♥️❤️ https://t.co/t7J11TudGI — P!nk (@Pink) July 6, 2023

