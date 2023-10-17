The tensions between the Israeli military and Hamas forces continue to boil over. On October 7, the conflict spilled into the region’s entertainment market when Bruno Mars was forced to cancel his Tel Aviv concert at Park HaYarkon. Now fans have begun to look at their favorite public figures, such as Drake, to speak out about the issue. Some even think they’re seeing support for causes they do not support.

After a video clip surfaced of Pink’s latest Pink Summer Carnival Tour stop, people online believed she was showing her support for Israel by flying the country’s flag onstage. However, Pink took to her official X (formerly Twitter) feed to deny the claim.

Paris 20 Juin 2023Défense Arena

the Poi flag in question.Stay consistent people and open your eyes please p!nk's heart is as big as it has room for everyone except hate

I'll put you another photo with the date in the comments

Stay safe and have a good day ☀️ pic.twitter.com/kQ9QIIwEd2 — AnneTra (@AnneTrarieux) October 16, 2023

Read her complete statement below.

This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial. I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not. I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour. These were used many, many years ago by the Māori people in New Zealand, and because they and the Māori people are beautiful to me, we use them. I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag. That will remain my position. I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us.

This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial. I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not. I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour. These were used many,… — P!nk (@Pink) October 16, 2023

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.