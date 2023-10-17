Pink Howard Stern 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Pink Responded To A Claim That She Flew Israeli Flags During Her Recent ‘Pink Summer Carnival Tour’ Stop

The tensions between the Israeli military and Hamas forces continue to boil over. On October 7, the conflict spilled into the region’s entertainment market when Bruno Mars was forced to cancel his Tel Aviv concert at Park HaYarkon. Now fans have begun to look at their favorite public figures, such as Drake, to speak out about the issue. Some even think they’re seeing support for causes they do not support.

After a video clip surfaced of Pink’s latest Pink Summer Carnival Tour stop, people online believed she was showing her support for Israel by flying the country’s flag onstage. However, Pink took to her official X (formerly Twitter) feed to deny the claim.

Read her complete statement below.

This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial. I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not. I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour. These were used many, many years ago by the Māori people in New Zealand, and because they and the Māori people are beautiful to me, we use them. I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag. That will remain my position. I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×