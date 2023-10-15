Drake has faced a lot of pushback recently over his latest solo album, For All The Dogs. Unfortunately, that’s not where the outrage ends. After his social media spats with Joe Budden and Andrew Tate, he’s decided to lay low for a while.

Still, others, including DJ Vlad, are looking to Drake to make a statement about the ongoing conflict between the Israel and Hamas. Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, seemed to offered a response on his behalf over the decision to stay silent. During an encounter with TMZ Saturday, October 14, Graham shared his thoughts.

When asked if Drake’s Jewish heritage intensified his sadness about the tension in the region, Graham replied, “I’m sure it affects everybody. It’s just totally ridiculous… If you say something about this one, you are going to get criticized. If you say something about someone else, you’re going to get criticized… It’s best to say out of it, especially if you’re someone that’s well known.”

He continued, “Being a celebrity and saying something that favoring one against the other it’s going to come back on you. Just be quiet.”

This isn’t the first time Drake has been called out for being silent on political issues. In July, Ebro Darden referred to Drake’s lack of discussion on Black issues while filming the Apple Music show Rap Life Review, which he later walked back.

For All The Dogs is out now via OVO Sounds/Republic Records. Find more information here.