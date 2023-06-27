Pink has been performing live as a world-renowned pop star for over two decades now. In that time, she’s surely seen a lot of different things go down at her shows. Recently, though, something happened that she seemed completely blindsided by and unprepared for.

In a fan-shot video from Pink’s concert at BST Hyde Park in London over the weekend, she’s seen bending down and picking up a bag of ashes that had been thrown on stage. A seemingly stunned Pink, looking at the fan who brought the bag, asked, “Is this your mom?” After seemingly getting a confirmation, she said with a bit of a nervous laugh, “I don’t know how I feel about this.” She then awkwardly put the bag down by the edge of the stage and continued singing “Just Like A Pill.”

Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

The show wasn’t all uncomfortable moments, though. One fan tweeted, “It was my son’s first concert this song [“Never Gonna Not Dance Again”] means a lot as he has Cerebral Palsy and has worked so hard with surgeries an physio that he was able to get up out of his wheelchair and have a dance with his sister who is his rock. We were told as a toddler he would never walk, he can now run dance and jump.” Pink shared the tweet and wrote, “I could not love this more. Thank you for sharing this with me.”