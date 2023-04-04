pretty lights 2016
After A Mysterious Five-Year Hiatus, Pretty Lights Has Announced The ‘Soundship Spacesystem’ Tour

After a five-year hiatus, Pretty Lights is hitting the road later this year. Today (April 4), the electronic producer took to social media to announce a return to the stage via his upcoming Soundship Spacesystem tour.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time and am immensely grateful to be healthy and happy and surrounded by amazing people,” he said in a tweet. “I feel recharged and more ready than ever to launch a new vision of PL music and live events.”

Lights’ last shows came in 2018 by way of a series of performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, which sold out for two nights. Afterward, he wiped his social media clean and remained mum on the platforms. He made brief appearances in 2020 to express support for George Floyd, but has remained relatively reclusive. Upon the announcement, he has not explained his absence.

To accompany the announcement, Lights shared a video revealing the dates, and shared a preview of new music.

You can watch the video above and see the tour dates below. Fans can sign up for a presale here.

08/04-06 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
08/10-12 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheatre
08/24-26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/14-16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/22-24 — Redmond, OR @ Cascade Equinox Festival
09/29-30 — New York City, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
10/19-21 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/26-31 — Live Oak, FL @ Hulaween
11/03-04 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
11/09-11 — San Franciso, CA @ The Warfield
12/01-02 — New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

