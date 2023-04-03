All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Chlöe come through with a confident debut album and Tyler The Creator clean out his creative closet. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Flash newsletters.

Chlöe and Future — “Cheatback” After much ado, In Pieces is here in full. It’s a strong first solo LP from Chlöe, on which she goes through a variety of moods and aesthetics. Heartbreak is at the core of the project, though, which is clear on the Future collaboration “Cheatback,” which sees the singer exacting revenge on a man who’s done her wrong. Tyler The Creator — “Wharf Talk” Feat. ASAP Rocky When it came to Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler had more to give. So, he did: Last week, he dropped Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which adds tracks that didn’t make it onto the original album for one reason or another. Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of “Wharf Talk,” “On this one, Tyler’s in full loverboy mode, singing plaintively about how much he wants to spend time with this special lady over what sounds very much like some classic Neptunes production.”

Aespa — “Hold On Tight” The new Tetris movie is quite an international ordeal: It’s a US and UK production about a Soviet game and K-pop favorites Aespa come through with a cut for the soundtrack. Their contribution is “Hold On Tight,” which interpolates the melody from the iconic Tetris theme to great effect on this electronic-pop bop. Quavo — “Honey Bun” Quavo has dropped a handful of solo tracks in 2023 and his latest is “Honey Bun,” which nods to one of 2021’s biggest songs, Drake and 21 Savage’s hit “Rich Flex,” by borrowing its melody. He nods to Takeoff’s death here, but he’s look looking for sympathy, saying, “I don’t wanna hear no sorry for my loss.”

Boygenius — “Cool About It” If Boygenius had stopped at just their self-titled EP, fans would have been happy, since just the existence of that was neat. Instead, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus teamed up again, for a full album this time. That dropped last week and “Cool About It” is a lovely, mostly stripped-back number that includes a not-so-subtle nod to Simon & Garfunkel. Charlie Puth — “That’s Not How This Works” Feat. Dan + Shay Puth is fresh off linking up with country duo Dan + Shay on “That’s Not How This Works.” As Uproxx’s Lexi Lane notes, on the track, Puth “struggles to come to terms with the heartbreak and end of love.” There’s more where this came from, too, as a version with Sabrina Carpenter is on the way.

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak – “Everyone Moves To LA” Feat. Felicia Douglass Ric Wilson recently told Uproxx of working with A-Trak on his new project Clusterfunk, “It was nice to have someone like A-Trak guiding me through a project. He was able to hear things and bring out certain things that I couldn’t even hear.” Daniel Caesar — “Valentina” At the end of this week, we’ll have Never Enough, a new Daniel Caesar album. He ramped up anticipation for the project last week with “Valentina,” on which he longs for an unavailable woman over a moody instrumental.