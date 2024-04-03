Rebel Wilson isn’t holding back. Yesterday (April 2), her memoir Rebel Rising hit shelves, and in the book, she shares about her experiences as an Australian actress.

She notes that she got her start in Hollywood playing self-deprecating, plus-size characters — her breakthrough being Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect — but said she started getting taken more seriously after she lost a significant amount of weight. But before then, Wilson said a certain singer would avoid her at events, believing that others may confuse the two.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Wilson said. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another… I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”

Wilson noted that she and Adele have run into each other at events, however, Adele has “always quickly” walked away from her.

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds,” said Wilson. “That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy,'”

Elsewhere in the book, Wilson shares about an uncomfortable experience with actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who has since denied the accusations shared in Rebel Rising.

At the time of writing, Adele has not responded to Wilson’s account.