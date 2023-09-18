Here Is Reneé Rapp’s ‘Snow Hard Feelings Tour’ Setlist

Last week, surging pop star Reneé Rapp delivered “Too Well” and “Pretty Girls” to a star-studded2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The latter track is a standout from her debut album, Snow Angel, released on August 18.

Rapp’s 2023 MTV VMAs set was a preview of her setlist for her Snow Hard Feelings Tour, which began on Friday, September 15, in Houston, Texas and continued on Sunday, September 17, in Dallas, Texas.

As reported by Billboard‘s Dave Brooks, Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour had sold over 100,000 tickets by early September.

“The North Carolina native put tickets on sale for the LA Greek Theatre (5,900 capacity) on Sept. 30 and the Anthem in Washington DC (6,000 capacity) on Oct. 27 two months before she had even released her debut record Snow Angel on Aug. 18 on Interscope,” Brooks wrote. “As [WME agent Ben] Totis and [Rapp’s manager Adam] Mersel had hoped, both shows quickly sold out.”

All in all, Rapp has sold out 22 of her 30 North American shows, including tonight’s (September 18) in Austin, Texas. See all of her remaining dates here, and check out her setlist so far (as chronicled by fans on setlist.fm) below.

Spring

1. “Talk Too Much”

2. “Poison Poison”

3. “Willow”

Summer

4. “Colorado”

5. “Pretty Girls”

6. “23”

7. “Tummy Hurts”

Fall

8. “I Hate Boston”

9. “So What Now”

10. “Tattoos”

11. “Too Well”

Winter

12. “Gemini Moon”

13. “The Wedding Song”

14. “I Wish”

15. “In the Kitchen”

Encore

16. “Snow Angel”