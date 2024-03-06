Reneé Rapp is postponing two U.K. shows. The news arrives as she has been dealing with illness, and lost her voice. Rapp made the announcement today (March 5) via Twitter, that she will be taking some time to recover.

“Guys, I’m sure you could tell but my voice was gone after last nights show,” Rapp said. “I’ve been sick for the majority of the European leg of this tour, and without any recovery time, I can’t seem to shake it. I’m being told that I need to rest my voice and not sing through for risk of long-term injury.”

To ensure that fans receive the highest performance quality, Rapp is postponing the final two Southampton out-stores. She plans to offer the new shows when she is back in town for Reading and Leeds festivals. Rapp said she is currently ironing out details for the make-up shows and will share the new dates before the end of the week.

“This tour is everything to me but holy sh*t am I burnt and I have to prioritize my health in this moment,” Rapp said.

Rapp isn’t the only artist whose had to reschedule shows due to illness. Recently, Adele announced that she was ordered by her doctor to take a break from performing as she has also been sick. As a result, all of her March shows have been postponed.

You can read Rapp’s full message above.