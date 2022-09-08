Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin Sues His Nephew For Millions After Facing Accusations Of Incest And Domestic Violence

In July, Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin was accused of domestic violence and incest by his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who filed a protection order against him. Sanchez claimed that he and Martin were in a relationship for seven months and that the relationship was marked by “physical and psychological attacks on him” by the singer. Shortly after, Sanchez withdrew the claims.

Now the singer is suing his 21-year-old nephew for $20 million in damages. Martin’s attorneys claim Sanchez is a “maladjusted person” who Martin has been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by.”

After the court case was dismissed, Martin’s lawyer shared a statement about the matter.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” the statement read. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

It continued, “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

