Rosalía will be performing at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. In an announcement released today (November 7), Carlos Vives, Silvana Estrada, and ChocQuibTown’s Goyo were also added to the performers’ line-up.

Rosalía received eight nominations this year. The Spanish pop star’s Motomami album received an additional nomination in a technical category. She is up for Album Of The Year for Motomami. Additionally, Rosalía is nominated for Record Of The Year for “La Fama” featuring The Weeknd and Song Of The Year for “Hentai.” She is tied with her boyfriend, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, who also received eight nominations.

Vives is most known for singing the theme song, “Colombia, Mi Encanto,” for Disney’s Encanto movie. The Colombian icon has won two Grammy Awards and 15 Latin Grammy Awards in his career. He received six more nominations this year, including Song Of The Year for “Baloncito Viejo” featuring Camilo.

Two Best New Artist nominees will be performing. Mexican singer Estrada, who is nominated for her album Marchita, and Peruvian singer-songwriter Nicole Zignago, will be hitting the stage. Colombian singer and rapper Goyo, who released her solo album En Letra De Otro earlier this year, will be performing as well.

Other acts confirmed to perform include Gente De Zona, Aymée Nuviola, and Los Bukis. Bad Bunny is the most-nominated artist of the year with 10 nominations. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 17. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision.

