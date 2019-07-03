Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía is known for her gorgeous, thought-provoking visuals, and she just outdid herself with her new surprise release.

“F*cking Money Man” is one video, but technically two separate songs — “Milionària” and “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero.” The former explores the intoxicating nature of wealth. Over a pounding beat and flamenco flourishes, Rosalía sings in Catalan about being “born to be a millionaire.” The video features the singer on a Price Is Right-style TV program, competing in front of an audience for a chance to win cash. In the moody second half (“Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero” translates to “God free us from the money”), Rosalía lets all that money rain from the sky.

The singer elaborated on the songs’ themes in a press release translated from Spanish. “One day you want to be a millionaire and the next day burn everything, in reality, how much does money matter?,” Rosalía explained. “It seems so pure to look for it as to deny it, and I think we’ve all felt love-hate for money once.”

Rosalía’s acclaimed album El Mal Querer was released last year, but the singer has been busy in 2019, too. She released two standalone singles, “Aute Cuture” and “Con Altura,” and featured on a track on James Blake’s latest album.

Watch the video for Rosalía’s “F*cking Money Man” song bundle above.