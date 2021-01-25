Last week Sabrina Carpenter dropped a new song, “Skin,” that specifically addresses lyrics in Olivia Rodrigo’s smash debut single “Drivers License.” This week, however, she’s trying to walk some of those specifics back. In an Instagram post Sabrina says she “wasn’t bothered” by “Drivers License” and “wrote a diss track about it.” No, not at all! Instead, she explains that “some lines address a specific situation,” while others address “plenty of other experiences.”

“thank you to everyone who has listened to skin especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across. i wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past. people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me. the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year. it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing. i don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way.”

Definitely checks out and feels very authentic! Oh wait, except for the fact that she literally put the line “don’t drive yourself insane” in the bridge. This is a high-quality attempt at backpedaling, but nobody is buying it.