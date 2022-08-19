On the heels of her critically acclaimed album, I Blame The World, singer/songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan has dropped a new video for “Thank You.” In the video, she is seen doing an interview, however, her adorable dogs, Frida and Dory, can’t help but interrupt.

Over the course of the video, directed by David Od, Sloan pays visits to various people and their dogs, as the song plays throughout.

“Thank you / For loving me when you don’t have to / Right by my side when I get in my head / or have a bad day / You stitch me up / when you could walk away / So thank you / For loving me when I forget to,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In an interview with CelebMix, Sloan revealed she began working on the album two years ago, when she had fallen into a deep depression.

“I knew I wanted it to talk about how I was feeling at the time…but I wasn’t quite sure how I wanted to present it,” Sloan said. “It started off more folky, but as the album progressed I was craving tempo. My favorite songs are ones that feel happy, but are lyrically sad and that’s what I tried to do with this record.”

I Blame The World is out now via RCA.