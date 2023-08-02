Selena Gomez Rare Beauty Launch 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Francia Raisa Noted That ‘No One Forced’ Her To Give Selena Gomez Her Kidney And ‘Knew It Was A Match’

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have had their ups-and-downs as friends over the years, but the pair were incredibly close — so much so that Raisa was the kidney donor to Gomez when she needed it.

Although the pair went through a public social media rough patch a few months back, Raisa opened up about the decision to be a kidney donor during a recent interview on the Good Guys Podcast.

“I’ve said this before,” Raisa said. “I just felt it in my heart. I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart.”

“‘I take better care of myself now than I did before,” she added, pointing out that she now helps other organ donors with the process.

A few days ago, Gomez also shared a sweet birthday tribute to Raisa on Instagram, hinting that the two had possibly repaired their friendship. She included photos of the two of them throughout their friendship.

“Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa,” Gomez captioned the post.

Raisa also reportedly follows Gomez back on Instagram again. Here’s hoping these two have patched things up.

