Selena Gomez Confronts Her Heartbreak In The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ Alternative Video

Fresh on the heels of the release of her third studio record, Rare, Selena Gomez has given fans an alternative look at her lead single “Lose You To Love Me.”

Shot on an iPhone and directed by Sophie Muller, the new video features another black-and-white rendition of the song. The visual begins with Gomez sitting in front of a piano and singing along to the chords. Halfway through, Gomez confronts the camera directly. A close-up shot reveals Gomez’s gut-wrenching emotions.

Along with the release of the previous “Lose You To Love Me” video, Gomez said the emotional ballad was inspired by life events since her 2015 effort Revival, saying, “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.” While the singer didn’t go into specifics, fans speculate the track is Gomez’s way of confronting her heartbreak after ending a years-long relationship with Justin Bieber, who married Hayley Baldwin a few years later.

Watch Selena’s new “Lose You To Love Me” video above.

Rare is out now via Interscope. Get it here.