Trevor Daniel got a big-time assist from Selena Gomez last month when she joined him on a new version of his song “Past Life.” Now the two have linked up again, this time on a video for the track.

The clip begins with a recording of the two singing the song on a joint Instagram Live broadcast. From there, the shots expand beyond the phone and into macro shots of Gomez and Daniels’ faces. Their heads then transform into expansive nature landscapes, with geologic features like ears and eyelashes looking giant in the background.

The pair sings on the chorus, “Last night was the last night of my past life / Got me here like you could never figure me out / Last night was the last time, was the last time / I never let you figure me out.”

Gomez previously said of hearing the original version of the song, “When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have. And I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences, making decisions that aren’t necessarily healthy for me.”

This is the latest output in her busy 2020. She began the year by releasing Rare, which was her first album in over four years. She also dropped a deluxe edition of the album, produced a rom-com, and worked on her own cooking show.

Watch the “Past Life” video above.