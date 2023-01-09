As part of our list of January K-pop releases to look out for, Secret Agents SF9 has finally arrived. And, boy, they couldn’t have come any sooner.

Kicking the year off for FNC Entertainment, and just fresh off their US tour, SF9 is back with their twelfth EP, The Piece Of9. Coinciding with the drop yesterday (January 8), the seven-member male ensemble unveiled the music video to their lead single “Puzzle.”

Just as what you may think from the song title, the spy-themed music video captures the group on a mission to solve a puzzle as secret agents. In a compilation of scenes containing smooth moves, suave looks, and alluring vocals, SF9 is out to chase the suspect to their mystery, and, perhaps, your heart, too. The lyrics deliver the message of suspecting someone (or a significant other) of betrayal and lies, and creating ongoing alibis.

“Puzzle” was produced by member Zuho and was co-written by him and Hwiyoung.

The Piece Of9 is the 12th EP SF9 has released under FNC Entertainment. The EP consists of six tracks, most of which credit various members of SF9 as lyricists.

Check out the tracklist to The Piece Of9 below.

1. “Puzzle”

2. ”Love Colour”

3. ”New World”

4. ”Fighter”

5. ”Tight”

6. ”Stay With Me”