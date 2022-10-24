As one of the top Latin artists in the world, Shakira is looking to collaborate with another Latin superstar soon. On Sunday (October 23), the Colombian singer revealed that she wants to work with Bad Bunny next.

Shakira is no stranger to working with Bad Bunny. In 2020, during her co-headlining set with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl Halftime show, she brought out Bad Bunny as a surprise guest. The Puerto Rican singer performed “I Like It” with Shakira along with a salsa version of her hit “Chantaje.” Lopez brought out Colombian artist J Balvin as her surprise guest.

It’s been two years since Shakira and Bad Bunny hit the stage together and she revealed that she’s waiting for him to reach out for a collaboration. On JaviFerrariTV’s reaction video to her single “Monotonía” where he called for them to work together, she left a surprising comment.

Shakira wrote in Spanish, “I’m waiting for Bunny to call me. Yes! How did you know?”

A Shakira and Bad Bunny collaboration would be epic and sure to break records. With “Monotonía,” Shakira recently surpassed Bad Bunny for the Latin video with the most views on YouTube within its first 24 hours this year. Bad Bunny previously held that record with “Moscow Mule” video from his Un Verano Sin Ti album.