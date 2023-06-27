Shakira has been through a lot in recent times. Specifically, she and Gerard Piqué had a bitter break-up after allegations that he was cheating on her. It turns out that moment hit extra hard for Shakira because her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was in the hospital at the time after a bad fall.

In a new interview with People en Español, Shakira said (as People translated from Spanish), “He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation. While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

She also said of her dad, “The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much. […] He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries — all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months. My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night. They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn’t come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life.”

