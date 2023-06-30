Colombian superstars Shakira and Manuel Turizo have shared a new collaboration. On their new song, “Copa Vacia,” the artists tell a painfully relatable story of two lovers struggling to make things work and to meet on the same page.

Over a reggaeton beat, the two lament over the distance and friction between them, with hopes that they can salvage their love.

“Hace rato tengo sed de ti / yo no sé por qué / Quedo con ganas de más y queriendo beber de una copa vacía,” the two sing on the song’s chorus. These lines translate to “I’ve been thirsting for you for a while / I don’t know why / You left me wanting more, and wanting to drink from an empty cup.”

In the song’s accompanying music video, Shakira is seen as a mermaid, being rescued by Turizo, as the two dance out their heartache. Shakira and Turizo also share steamy, intimate moments as they groove in the midst of pouring rain.

This collaboration comes as a full-circle moment for Turizo, who, in an interview with La Razon, revealed that Shakira was one of the artists he listened to the most growing up.

You can see the video for “Copa Vacia” above.