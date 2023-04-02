After months of speculation, it seems like the Queen of Latin music is finally looking to return to the US on a full-time basis. Shakira is working on her new album, and the “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” singer may also be looking for a fresh start in other parts of her life as well. After her messy public split from her former professional footballer Gerard Piqué, the musician has held nothing back, even seemingly shading him in a Valentine’s Day video on TikTok.

During their marriage, Shakira, Piqué, and their two sons shared a home in Barcelona, Spain, just feet away from her ex-husband’s mother’s home. Now, according to the Daily Mail, Shakira is leaving Spain behind to find a home for her and her children in sunny Miami, Florida. The outlet shared that before settling into their new home, the family will go on a relaxing vacation first.

In a screengrab captured by Pop Crave, Shakira uploaded a picture from the window of a place with a caption that roughly translates to “But things aren’t always like we dream it. Sometimes we run, but we don’t reach. Never doubt that I’ll be here.”

Shakira has left Spain with her children for their new home in Miami: “But things aren't always like we dream it. Sometimes we run, but we don't reach. Never doubt that I'll be here…” pic.twitter.com/lqiDxtqNQA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2023

The Daily Mail also shared that the move was planned to align with the Miami private school academic schedule, to ensure that her sons will be able to enter the school system after spring break. The reporting goes on to allege that her ex is “Very annoyed because he has been told with very little time,” and “He disagrees with the children not finishing the school year in Barcelona.”

Shakira and Piqué formally separated back in June 2022. Although it is unclear whether or not their divorce has been finalized in the courts, the two have moved on. Piqué has been spotted out with his new girlfriend on several occasions.