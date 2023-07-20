A little over a year ago, it was reported that Shakira was ordered to stand trial after she was accused Shakira of not paying 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) on income taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014. Now, she’s being hit with another case.

According to Reuters, a Spanish court revealed on Thursday (July 20) that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is being investigated for alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018. More information on the matter is forthcoming.

Last year, Shakira addressed the initial tax evasion claims in an interview with Elle. “First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all,” she said. “I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.”

“I’m confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor,” she added.

Shakira is expected to stand trial later this year.