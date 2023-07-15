A year after Shakira split from Gerard Piqué over alleged infidelity on his part, which resulted in her diss track collab with Bizarrap, it appears she might be getting back into dating.

According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, Shakira has reportedly been seeing Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler. “They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” the source told the publication.

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him,” they added.

The source also said that Shakira and Butler just started following each other on social media. And the timeline does appear to add up. Shakira had been spotted at a Miami game back in May and Butler has since liked her posts, the publication claims.

They also note that Shakira isn’t bothered by the age difference between her and Butler, which is thirteen years apart.

Before Butler, Shakira had also reportedly been linked to both Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Tom Cruise. Just a few days earlier, Shakira reportedly celebrated Hamilton winning third place at the British Grand Prix, as The Mirror claimed they had been spotted at a London club.